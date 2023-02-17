Philomena O'Connor (née Farrelly), Kilbaha, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on February 18th, 2023, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Mike and sister of the late Eddie, Maureen, Kathleen and Jenny. Philomena will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Breda and Mena, sons Eddie and Tony, daughters-in-law Eileen and Patricia, sons-in-law Wolfgang and Micheál, grandchildren Alex and her husband Stephan, Mario and his partner Síle, Donnchadha, Áine, Éamon, Michelle and Conor, sisters-in-law Mary and Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence on this Monday, from 4.00 p.m to 9.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Tuesday afternoon at 1.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Philomena being celebrated at 2.00 p.m, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q ,

followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.