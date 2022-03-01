Philomena McGarry née Cronin, 1 Riverwalk, Collooney, Co. Sligo and formerly of Lyreacrompane, Listowel.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Philomena, predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, parents Catherine and Timmy and brother Tim. Loving mother of Philomena, Cecilia, David and Joyce. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, grandchildren Aleesha, Mikey, Imogen and Feilim, son-in-law Joe, sisters Mai and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to Follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Family Carers Ireland c/o The Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.