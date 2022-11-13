Philomena Jameson née O'Connell, ''Santa Maria'', Killarney Road, Castleisland and formerly of Laharn Cross, Currans.

Peacefully on November 14th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry, in her 91st year, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Josie). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, John, Tom, George, Anna, Pat and Joe Joe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored six grandchildren and dearly cherished five great-grandchildren, brother Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church at 10.45 am on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.