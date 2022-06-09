Phil Walsh (née Fleming), Springmount, Farranfore and Currow City, Currow Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland, on Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, at 10.40am on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan's Funeral Directors, Farranfore.

9th June 2022 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved son David. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, her devoted children Mairead, Eamon, Maura, Sinead, Ciara and Liam, sons-in-law John, Noel, Pat and Eoin, Eamon’s partner Katie, 14 adored grandchildren, sisters Nora, Mary, Eileen and Catherine (RIP), brothers John, Patie, Seamus, Mike and Dave (RIP), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and Phil’s wonderful carers.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace