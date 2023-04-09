Peter Sheahan, The Sweet Shop, 45 High Street, Killarney, Co Kerry

Peacefully in the company of his loving family and the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Christine, dearly loved father of Katherine, Eileen, Seamus and Anne and much loved grandfather of Stacey, Daniel, Edward, Elaine, Kane, Peter, Melissa, Jessica, Peter and Kristine. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Eddie McSweeney and John O'Donovan, daughter-in-law Catherine, his great grand children, in-laws Billy, Freddie, Kathleen and Maureen, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Con and Seamus and his sister Joan.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening form 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Peter will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral .No flowers by request donations if desired to Palliative Care.