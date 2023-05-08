Peter Fleming, Rathbeg, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Knockenacallee, Currow. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Skully) and brother-in-law Jim Skully. Died 9th May 2023. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great-great-grandniece - Flemings (Currow), Roaches (Waterford) and O'Leary's (Cork), neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing in Eamonn O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies, on Wednesday from 5.30m to 7.30pm. Family flowers only. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, at 10:45am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards at Kilnanare Cemetery. Mass will live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
