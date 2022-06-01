Peggy O’Sullivan née Walsh of Clieveragh Downes
and formerly Market St., Listowel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Friday (3rd June) from 6 to 7:30pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Marie (O’Sullivan, Dunboyne), John, Karen (McAuliffe, Newcastlewest) and Maurice.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her precious grandchildren Bryan, Sean, Ellen, Paddy and Niall, her adored great-grandchildren Emily and Max, sister-in-law Kathleen Lynch, sons-in-law Mike and Christy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
