Peggy Margaret Murphy

Oct 21, 2021 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Peggy Margaret Murphy, Dooks, Glenbeigh and late of St. Josephs Home, Killorglin.
Requiem mass will take place in St. James Church, Glenbeigh at 11.30am on Friday followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Donations, if desired, to St. Josephs Home, Killorglin.

