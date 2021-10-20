Peggy Margaret Murphy, Dooks, Glenbeigh and late of St. Josephs Home, Killorglin.
Requiem mass will take place in St. James Church, Glenbeigh at 11.30am on Friday followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Advertisement
Donations, if desired, to St. Josephs Home, Killorglin.
Recommended
Sale agreed for Ballybunion’s Golf HotelOct 20, 2021 13:10
Proposals to build power plant and gas storage facility in Ballylongford supported by councilOct 20, 2021 17:10
Tralee man who stole cash and cheques from soup kitchen receives prison sentenceOct 20, 2021 17:10
Emergency meeting sought with Department of Health to address issues at UHKOct 20, 2021 13:10
Concierge service launched to attract people to SneemOct 20, 2021 13:10