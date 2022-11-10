PEG FOLEY (née CASEY)

HENRY STREET, KENMARE AND FORMERLY OF DIREEN, BLACK VALLEY

Funeral Details: Reposing at Henry Street, Kenmare from 4pm to 8pm on Monday (November 14th)

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday (November 15th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Enquiries ro Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

Peacefully at home and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jerry, parents Michael and Agnes, brothers Michael, Jack, Dónal and Bernie. Loving mother to Patrick, Mary, Úna and Jer and grandmother to David, Diarmuid, Megan, Pádraig, Chloe, Conor, Grace, Joshua, Ethan, Saoirse, Leahanna and Lily. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, brothers Pádraig and Ted, daughters-in-law Marion and Vanessa, sons-in-law Dónal and Dermot, sisters-in-law Chrissie, Nuala and Josie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews and great grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at Henry Street, Kenmare from 4pm to 8pm on Monday (November 14th) Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday (November 15th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. To offer a message of sympathy to Peg’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below. Peg’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.