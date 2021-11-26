Peg Clifford née Loughnane of The Spá, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Peg will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Billy and dearest mother of Valerie, Liz, Frances, Anthony and the late Sandra & Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sister Pauline (Brennan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.