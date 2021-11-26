Advertisement

Peg Clifford née Loughnane

Nov 28, 2021 12:11 By receptionradiokerry
Peg Clifford née Loughnane

Peg Clifford née Loughnane of The Spá, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Peg will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.  or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved  wife of the late Billy and dearest mother of Valerie, Liz, Frances, Anthony and the late Sandra & Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sister Pauline (Brennan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus