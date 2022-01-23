Pauline Keating, Killarney and formerly of the Wave Crest, Waterville.
Remains arriving at St. Finnian's Church Waterville for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, (January 25th).
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
