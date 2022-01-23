Advertisement

Pauline Keating.

Jan 24, 2022 16:01 By receptionradiokerry
Pauline Keating.

Pauline Keating,  Killarney and formerly of the Wave Crest, Waterville.

Remains arriving at St. Finnian's Church Waterville for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, (January 25th).

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus