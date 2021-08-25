Pauline Hogan, Sigerson Place, Caherciveen.
Funeral departing her residence on Friday morning to arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for a family funeral at 11am, followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. House Strictly Private.
Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen
Advertisement
Recommended
Major retail park in Kerry to be put up for saleAug 26, 2021 08:08
Three dolphins in Fenit visiting from ScotlandAug 25, 2021 17:08
Planning sought for 35 apartment development in TraleeAug 25, 2021 13:08
Kerry NPHET member believes mask-wearing crucial to schools remaining openAug 25, 2021 13:08
Works to replace source of major water breaks in Kerry to begin next weekAug 25, 2021 17:08