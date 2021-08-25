Advertisement

Pauline Hogan

Aug 26, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Pauline Hogan

Pauline Hogan, Sigerson Place, Caherciveen.

Funeral departing her residence on Friday morning to arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for a family funeral at 11am, followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. House Strictly Private.

Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus