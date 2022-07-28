Pauline Bewick Melia

Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Funeral Details: Reposing at her home in Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh from 4pm - 8pm on Sunday 31st of July . Private family cremation at The Island Crematorium, Little Island, Cork on Monday 1st of August.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Kerry.

Pauline Gale Bewick Melia, Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh,Co. Kerry. Peacefully at her residence in the company of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat Melia.

Sadly missed by her daughters Poppy and Holly, sons in law Connor and Luca, grandchildren Aran, Adam, Chiara and Giada, niece and nephew Julia and Tim, new-found family Massie Taylor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

