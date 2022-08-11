Paul O’Brien of Spa Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Louis’s Nursing Home on 11th August 2022, beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Johnny and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sharon, Claire and Holly, great-grandchildren Dylan, Lily, Darragh and Harry, sister Patricia, Sharon’s husband James, sisters-in-law Nora Fealy and Kathleen Mannix, brothers-in-law Mortimor and Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his friends in Baile Mhuire.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 15th August from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Paul will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.