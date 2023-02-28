Paul Dennesen of Cockleshell Road, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly Beverly, Massachusetts, U.S.A., died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 1st March 2023, adoring husband of Siobhan (Dowling), amazing father of Ben and Rachel and wonderful son of Lora and the late Joe.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Phil, Jim, John, Tom and Chris, sister Joanne Nasino, brother-in-law Martin Dowling and the late Joe Nasino, sisters-in-law Ann O’Grady, Sarah Keating, Katie Hassett, Donna, Mary, Cindy & Lisa Dennesen, mother-in-law Alice Dowling and her late husband Billy, special aunts, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Paul will be

celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

Followed by Private Cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or St. Vincent’s University Hospital National Liver Transplant Unit.

Rest in Peace.