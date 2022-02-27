Paul Brain, Doonard Lower, Tarbert and Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England, February 28th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry.

Paul is predeceased by his wife Jean. Deeply regretted by his loving son Andrew, daughter Sheena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives and neighbours in both Ireland and England and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday evening. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. Strictly no hugging or handshaking allowed. Removal from the Funeral Home to St. Marys Church, Tarbert on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Anyone wishing to form a guard of honour on route to the church or to Kilnaughtin Cemetery are invited to do so.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by clicking condolences below. In accordance with the current Covid-19 situation and the government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety. The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.