Paudie Mullane, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Paudie passed away unexpectedly on 28th July 2022 (Aged 38yrs) Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Sunday (31st July) from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (1st Aug) Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Advertisement

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

Family Flowers Only Please

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heart broken family, devoted father Conor & mother Mary B, brothers Tomás, Seán & Conor, sister-in-law Eleanor, Seán’s partner Helen, Conor’s partner Kelly, his adored nephew Tom & nieces Maia & Hannah, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.