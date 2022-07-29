Paudie Mullane, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Paudie passed away unexpectedly on 28th July 2022 (Aged 38yrs) Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Sunday (31st July) from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (1st Aug) Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea
Advertisement
‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’
Recommended
People asked to only attend UHK emergency department if absolutely necessaryJul 29, 2022 17:07
Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekendJul 29, 2022 13:07
Sam Maguire in South Kerry tonightJul 29, 2022 13:07
Section of Killarney town to close to traffic for pedestrianisationJul 29, 2022 08:07
Gardaí appeal for information on suspicious activity in Kerry last TuesdayJul 29, 2022 13:07