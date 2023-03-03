Patsy Bradley, Carker, Scartaglen.
Peacefully, on the 4th of March, 2023, in the excellent care of the staff in the Skellig Ward, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Patsy is predeceased by his wife Joan (O’Mahony), sisters Eileen and Nora and brothers Tom and John. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his family; Con (U.K), Peg (O’Sullivan, Kenmare), Jimmy, Patrick (Abbeydorney), Den Joe and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters; Mary, Peggy and Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/
