Patrick (Patsy) O'Connor, Knockdown, Cordal, Castleisland, and formerly of Knockrour West, Scartaglen. Peacefully on July 13th 2023, in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hannah, son Jerry and his partner Catherine, daughters Mary and her husband Eamonn, Bernadette and her partner Maurice, his adored four grandchildren Hannah, Kerri, Shauna and Dara, sisters Nora Butler (Currow), Mary O'Keefe (Dublin) and Joan O'Rourke (U.S.A), brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Margaret, Betty and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Mary, his brothers Darby, Neilus, Dan, Christy and Timmy and his sister Eileen.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 6;30pm to 8;30pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11;30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal.