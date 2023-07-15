Patrick (Patsy) O'Connor, Knockdown, Cordal, Castleisland, and formerly of Knockrour West, Scartaglen. Peacefully on July 13th 2023, in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hannah, son Jerry and his partner Catherine, daughters Mary and her husband Eamonn, Bernadette and her partner Maurice, his adored four grandchildren Hannah, Kerri, Shauna and Dara, sisters Nora Butler (Currow), Mary O'Keefe (Dublin) and Joan O'Rourke (U.S.A), brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Margaret, Betty and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Mary, his brothers Darby, Neilus, Dan, Christy and Timmy and his sister Eileen.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 6;30pm to 8;30pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11;30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal.
Recommended
Train delays expected in Kerry following fatal incidentJul 15, 2023 11:07
New Local Link bus route to connect North Kerry to TraleeJul 15, 2023 10:07
FAI Cup semi for Celtic todayJul 15, 2023 09:07
Kerry bid to make most of home advantage in All-Ireland quarter-finalJul 15, 2023 09:07
Monaghan look to defy odds in All Ireland semi-finalJul 15, 2023 09:07