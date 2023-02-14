Patrick (Patsy) O'Connell

Laharn, Farranfore, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at the Church of St. Therese and St. Colmcillle, Currans at 10.45am on Friday for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page

Family flowers only. House strictly private, please.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Funeral Director, Farranfore.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary O'Connell, nee Horan. Sadly missed by his children Tom, John, Joan, Garry, Tim and Margaret, grandchildren Blathnaid, Neasa, Patrick, Margaret, Ieuan, Dylan, Samuel, Charlotte, Johanna, Mia and Faye, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, John, Tom, George, Pat and Joe Joe Jameson and niece Anna McCarroll, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.