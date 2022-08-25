Patrick (Patsy) Daughton, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn peacefully in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Dolly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (nee Griffin, Lisselton) and much loved father of sons Tom, Patrick, Martin and Johnny, daughters Margaret, Teresa, Elaine and Mary. Daughters in law Mags, Mary, Shauna and Amy, Sons in law Mike, Paul, Vinnie and Julian. His beloved seventeen grandchildren. Brothers Eddie, Jim and Shaun, sisters Mary, Tessie and Betty, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours, friends and his faithful dog Aussie.

Reposing at his home in Tullig on Monday August 29th, from 4pm until 8pm. Eircode: V92 E2R5. Patsy's funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning August 30th at 10am for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/ Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to National Council of the Blind or c/o Reidy Funeral Directors Lisselton.