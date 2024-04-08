Patrick (Pat) Sweeney, Upper Tullig, Killorglin and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

​​​​​​​Pat passed away peacefully on April 7th 2024 in the loving care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Forever loved and missed by his loving wife Nora. and his children AnneMarie, Kieran & Elaine, his dearly loved grandchildren Jenny & Aidan, daughter-in-law Noreen & AnneMarie's partner Martin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Tuesday evening (April 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin ​​​​​​​from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (April 10th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin ​​​​​​​for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Please use the online Condolence box as an option to offer your sympathies.

Pat's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Advertisement