Patrick (Pat) Sweeney, Upper Tullig, Killorglin and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.
Pat passed away peacefully on April 7th 2024 in the loving care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.
Forever loved and missed by his loving wife Nora. and his children AnneMarie, Kieran & Elaine, his dearly loved grandchildren Jenny & Aidan, daughter-in-law Noreen & AnneMarie's partner Martin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Tuesday evening (April 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (April 10th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Please use the online Condolence box as an option to offer your sympathies.
Pat's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE
Recommended
Kerry generates more wind power in March than any other county in IrelandApr 8, 2024 13:01
Killorglin man appeals to sailing clubs to get involved in a new multiple sclerosis initiativeApr 8, 2024 13:17
Soft toys from Kerry claw machine recalledApr 8, 2024 13:33
TD says he won't vote for Simon Harris as new Taoiseach as he believes it represents support in government failuresApr 8, 2024 13:33
Ireland South Candidate says bogs need protection and fundingApr 8, 2024 13:32