Advertisement

Patrick (Pat) Sweeney

Apr 8, 2024 12:52 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Pat) Sweeney

Patrick (Pat) Sweeney, Upper Tullig, Killorglin and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

​​​​​​​Pat passed away peacefully on April 7th 2024 in the loving care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Forever loved and missed by his loving wife Nora. and his children AnneMarie, Kieran & Elaine,  his dearly loved grandchildren Jenny & Aidan,  daughter-in-law Noreen & AnneMarie's partner Martin,  brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours & many friends.

  Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Tuesday evening (April 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin ​​​​​​​from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (April 10th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin ​​​​​​​for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.  Mass will be live streamed on  https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Please use the online Condolence box as an option  to offer your sympathies.

Pat's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Advertisement

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus