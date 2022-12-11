Patrick ( Pat ) O'Connell Cragg West Knockeen Castleisland Co. Kerry .
Peacefully on December 12th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family . Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine ,his family Jeff, Kay, Mike, P.J. and Joanne , sons-in-law Damien and Ron ,daughters-in-law Cathriona and Rosie , his adored grandchildren ,sisters Cassie, Mag and Mary ,sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends . Also remembering his recently deceased sister Sheila ( Chicago ) .
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, arriving to St. Brendan's Church Clogher Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page .
Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home
