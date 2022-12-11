Advertisement

Patrick ( Pat ) O'Connell.

Dec 12, 2022 16:12 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick ( Pat ) O'Connell.

Patrick ( Pat ) O'Connell Cragg West Knockeen Castleisland Co. Kerry .

Peacefully on December 12th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family . Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine ,his family Jeff, Kay, Mike, P.J. and Joanne , sons-in-law Damien and Ron ,daughters-in-law Cathriona and Rosie , his adored grandchildren ,sisters Cassie, Mag and Mary ,sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends . Also remembering his recently deceased sister Sheila ( Chicago ) .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Wednesday  morning,  arriving to St. Brendan's Church Clogher Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page .

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus