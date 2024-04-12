Patrick (Pat) Morgan, Leamnaguilla, Kilcummin and formerly of Cranny, Co. Clare.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Geraldine, Marian, Sharon and Patrick. Sons-in-law Dominic and Albert, daughter-in-law Abina, grandchildren Dylan, Breanna, Faye, Patrick and Chloe, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Peggy, Philomena and his brother Noel.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving at 10:45am Saturday at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, where the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat) Morgan will be celebrated at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.