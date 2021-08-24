Patrick 'Paddy' O'Connor, The Bronx, New York and late of Glountane, Cordal, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Paddy with his requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Cordal Church, followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

The funeral cortége will depart his brother Den Joe's residence in Tobermaing, Castleisland at 10.30am Saturday and travel to the Church and depart the Church at 12 noon and travel to the cemetery.