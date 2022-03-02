Patrick (Paddy) Corridan, Kilmanihan, Brosna.

Paddy, husband of the late Bridie (nee Griffin), is very sadly missed by his loving daughter Mairéad, son-in-law Gearóid, grand-daughter Bríd, sister Lucy Harnett (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relative and friends.

Paddy is pre-deceased by his brothers Kieran (Listowel) and Seán (London), and sister Noreen (Abbeyfeale).

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Monday at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.