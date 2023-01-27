Patrick O'Connor, Ashgrove, Listowel and late of Clounprohus, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 4.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Patrick being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on January 27th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry.

Beloved son of the late Daniel and Bridget. Patrick will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Kitty and Ann, uncle Timmy, brother-in-law Rodger, nephew Colm, extended family, neighbours and friends.