Patrick O'Connor, Ashgrove, Listowel and late of Clounprohus, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 4.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m.
Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Patrick being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.
Peacefully, on January 27th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry.
Beloved son of the late Daniel and Bridget. Patrick will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Kitty and Ann, uncle Timmy, brother-in-law Rodger, nephew Colm, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
MEP for Kerry encourages people to do password spring cleanJan 28, 2023 13:01
Killorglin man charged with burglary and assault remanded for two weeksJan 27, 2023 07:01
Kerry accounts for 8 newly registered vets in 2022Jan 28, 2023 17:01
Public consultation launched for MD O'Shea to Ballycasheen road upgrade worksJan 28, 2023 17:01
Coast Guard helicopter airlifts crewman to hospitalJan 27, 2023 17:01