Record number of candidates with migrant backgrounds contesting local elections in Kerry

May 20, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Record number of candidates with migrant backgrounds contesting local elections in Kerry
A record number of candidates with migrant backgrounds will contest the local elections in Kerry.

Nationally, over 100 candidates will run in Local Authority elections on June 7th, including five in Kerry.

Teresa Buczkowska of the Immigrant Council of Ireland says candidates with migrant backgrounds are contesting for seats in 27 out of 31 local authorities.

She says the numbers are a success, however, one such candidate in Kerry was chased while canvassing recently.

Meanwhile, a number of election posters in the Castleisland and Tralee areas were damaged with anti-migrant graffiti over the weekend.

Ms Buczkowska says it’s important for people to remember to register to vote today, however, the local elections and council have nothing to do with implementation of migration policy.

