Patrick Lynch, formerly of Clashmealcon, Causeway, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick and Landsdowne Park, Ennis Road, Co. Limerick suddenly at Millbrae Nursing Home, where he resided with his partner Andree.
Predeceased by his loving wife Fionnuala, parents Martin & Chrissie, grandson Ieuan, brother Mike and brothers- in- law Tom O' Connell & David O' Shea. Sadly missed by his loving partner Andree; his children Alvin, Damien, Cindy & Pádraig; brothers and sisters Johnnie (London), Mary O' Shea (London), Kitty O' Shea (Killarney), Donie (Ballyduff), Eileen O' Connell (Ardfert), and Noel (Causeway); his grandchildren & great- grandson and extended brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, daughters- in- law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews , grandnieces, relatives and friends.
Ar dheis láimh Dé, go raibh a anam uasal
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, from 5 p.m- 7 p.m. Monday 17th April. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff, streamed on St. Peter and Paul's church, followed by burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.
