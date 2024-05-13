Advertisement
Ireland South MEP calls for derelict housing SWAT teams to be set up by local authorities

May 13, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP is calling for so-called 'SWAT teams' to be set up by every local authority to tackle derelict housing.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry,  thinks it would speed up the process for councils to acquire - or 'CPO' - buildings left vacant by absentee or disinterested owners.

It's also hoped this would give councils the resources and funding to stop more properties falling into disrepair.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says it's a crucial step to revitalise cities and towns across the country:

