Patrick Laurence (Larry) Lyons, Asdee, London and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

Suddenly passed on the 7th of November. Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his heartbroken wife Noreen, son Lawrence, daughter Sarah, grandchildren Dylan, Ellie, Finlay, Aaron, Shay and Quinn, daughter-in-law Caroline, Son-in-law Robert, sisters Philomena, Mary, Annie and Carmel, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Patrick (Larry) will be reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Ballylongford from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, 12th of November 2021. In light of the ongoing dangers associated with Covid-19, it is respectfully requested that all those attending Larry's funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. A ‘walk through’ system will be in place during Larry's repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home Ballylongford on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm sharp. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The funeral cortegé will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Asdee on Saturday, November 13th, for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on O'Gorman's Memorial Video Services Facebook page.