Patrick J O Sullivan (Paddy Joe) Gneeveguilla Village.

Predeceased by his wife Hannah Mary (nee Creedon), brothers; Laurence (Sonny) and Tim Joe, sister: Cecilia Hickey. Deeply missed by his son Stephen, daughter in law Martina, grandsons; Shane and Padraig, sisters, Joan Beranger (U.S.A), Maureen Moore and Breda Falvey. Lovingly remembered by his sister in laws, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Paddy Joe Rest in Peace

Private reposal at his son Stephen’s residence. Reposing at St. Brigid’s funeral home, Gneeveguilla on Thursday 24th February between 6pm to 8pm. The following morning (Friday, 25th February) Paddy Joe’s funeral cortege will depart from his son’s residence at 11.15 am for arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla via Lisheen and the Quarry Cross. Requiem mass will commence at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Joe’s requiem mass can be viewed live using the following link

Advertisement

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore