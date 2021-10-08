Patrick Gunn

Feale Drive and formerly of O' Connells Avenue Listowel

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Listowel Monday from 6PM to 7PM for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11.30am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by private cremation.

Beloved life partner of Patricia and dearest father of Mark, Rolando, and Stephen. Sadly missed by his loving family his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.