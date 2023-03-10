Advertisement

Patrick Fitzgerald (Patty the Post)

Mar 12, 2023 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Banogue, Annascaul

On the 12th of March 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, Patrick (Patty the Post). Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son James, daughter Marie, sister Joan (Kilkenny), brothers in law, grandchildren, daughter in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Patrick Fitzgerald will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Tuesday morning for 11 a. m.

Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

