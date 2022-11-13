Patrick Dennehy of Rahoonane and formerly of Strand Road, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (18th November) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 12.30 where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved father of Deirdre, Gene, Vincent, Padraig & Eric and husband of Breda.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Helen, grandchildren Danielle, Dylan, Katie, Jack, Charlie, Ciarán, Donncha, Nellie, Liam, Shauna & Ciara, great grandson Colin, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace