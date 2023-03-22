Pat Sweeney, Tomies, Beaufort, Killarney

Peacefully, at his home in the company of his loving family. Dearly loved by his wife Margaret and his children Mike, Siobhán, Sinéad, Mairéad, Padraig and Patie. Sadly missed by his much loved grandchildren Noel, Johnny, Conor, Brian, Emma, Jack, Paddy, Katie, Maeve, Oisín and Darragh, sons-in-law John Harrington, John O'Donoghue and Vincent O'Brien, daughters-in-law Heather and Ann Marie, his sister Mary Sweeney (Limerick), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his extended GAA family and his former work colleagues in Liebherr. Predeceased by his brothers Brendan and Seán.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince Of Peace Church, Fossa on Saturday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Pat will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish