Pat O'Connor, Coolnagearagh, Castleisland.

Predeceased by his father Ted, mother-in-law Mary McKenna and brother-in-law Pat McKenna. Pat passed away, suddenly, on the 14th of January 2023. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and best friend Sheila, his adored children; Pádraig, Máire and Eoin, mother Mary (nee Bradley), father-in-law Pat, brothers Tom and Tadhg, sisters Mairéad, Noreen (O'Donoghue), Siobhán (Costello) and Marian (O'Connor), brothers-in-law Eoin, JJ, Maurice and Barry, sisters-in-law and Mireia and Ailsh, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/. Donations, if desired, to the 'Irish Community Air Ambulance' Service or The Irish Heart Foundation.

Advertisement

At the request of the family, house private, please.