Pat McCarthy of Kilfenora, Fenit and Moyderwell, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (14th June) from 6.30 to 8.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv ).Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved son of the late Brendan & Maureen and dear brother of Brendan, Bernard, Pauline & Gerard.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons Shane & Ciarán, daughter Kerry, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.
