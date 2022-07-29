Advertisement

Pat Lane

Jul 30, 2022
Pat Lane

Pat Lane, Old Coach Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

 Lying in repose in Tarrant's Funeral Home Millstreet. Rosary on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Reposing on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church Millstreet.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's cemetery. 

 On 28th July 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the CUH.

Tarrant’s Funeral Home Millstreet 0872525095

