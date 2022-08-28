Pat Hughes, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Kilmaine, Co. Mayo and Glenbeigh.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget Hughes, his brothers Pete and Tom, his sister Anne and his niece Eileen Rafferty, R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Catherine Shea, Coolnaharrigle, Glenbeigh, his sisters Mary, Elizabeth, Bridget, Josephine and Pauline, his brothers Joe and Michael, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, and his many friends and relatives.

Removal from Brennans' Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Friday (Sept 2nd) to St. James Church, Glenbeigh for 11am Requiem Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh, with burial after in Ballinakilla Cemetery.