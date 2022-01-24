Paddy Neville, Bedford, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 pm. to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please.
Family information:-
Beloved son of the late Danny and Kitty and brother of the late John, Alf and Jerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Mike, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Doreen and Mary, nieces Angela and Katie, nephews John, Danny and Joe, extended family, neighbours and friends.
