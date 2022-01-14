Advertisement

Jan 15, 2022 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Paddy Crowley Sugrue  late of Colombanus Killarney and Coomlahe, Glenbeigh.

Requiem mass for Paddy Crowley Sugrue will take place at 11am Monday in St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Arriving at St. James Church, Glenbeigh at 10.50am with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla cemetery.

 

Family Information: Peacefully in St Colombanus, Killarney. Sadly missed by brother Jim, brother in law Jim, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

