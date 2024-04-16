Paddy Coffey, (Coomyauna, Sneem, Co. Kerry and Reading, London, UK). On the 16th of April, 2024 Paddy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved brother of Jer and Mary (O' Sullivan-Batt). Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret and his sister Ina.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brother, sister, brother-in-law Batt, nephews Timmy, John-Noel and Barthy, nieces Maura, Norleen and Mairead, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (April 17th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place on Thursday morning (April 18th) at 11.00am in St Michael's Church, Sneem (which will be live streamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org) with burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.