P.V. O’Keeffe, formerly of Rock Street, Tralee, died peacefully in the Bon Secours, on 14th March 2022, reunited with his beloved wife Ann, much-loved father of Brian, Caroline, Paul, Sharon & Aisling and dear brother of Ted & Joan and the late John, James (Jim), Mary & Aileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kate, Molly, Darragh, Jack, Roisin, Ben, Chloe, Cillian, Sam, Noah, Millie & Orla, daughters-in-law Catherine & Lisa, sons-in-law Andy D., Andy T. & Andy B., nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (March 18th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for P.V. will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Church Street, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.