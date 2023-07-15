Oonagh Walsh (née O'Connor), Laharn South, Cahersiveen and formerly of Muckross, Killarney and Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Eveleen O'Connor, Atbara, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Muiris and children Tom and Doireann, sisters Breda (London), Méabh (Cork) and her brother Pádraic (Cavan), father and mother-in-law Jack and Kathleen Walsh, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Oonagh Rest In Peace

Oonagh will be reposing at her home in Laharn South, Cahersiveen, V23 EN23, on Sunday, 16th July from 4pm to 8pm. On Monday, 17th July, following a private service at Oonagh's home, all are welcome to join the funeral cortege which will be leaving Laharn South at approx. 1pm for burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery, Valentia Island.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

If you are attending, Oonagh would like you to wear colourful attire.