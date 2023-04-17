Noreen O'Reilly (nee Foley)

NOREEN O' REILLY née FOLEY, CARAGH VILLAGE, CARAGH LAKE, KILLORGLIN & formerly of BROOKHILL, BEAUFORT.

Noreen passed away peacefully on April 16th 2023 in the tender care of the nurses and palliative care staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her mother Maisie, father Johnny, baby brother Patrick and daughter Katie Marie.

Noreen will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, daughter Sophie Anna, stepchildren Jennifer, Michael & Darren, brother Ger, sister Marie, dearly loved grandchildren Christopher & Harrison, nieces Sofia & Ava, relatives, many friends, neighbours & colleagues at Temmler Ireland.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (April 20th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (April 21st) from her residence to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church Noreen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.