Noreen (Nora) Sheehy (née Ahern), Glenalappa East, Moyvane and late of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane. Peacefully, on May 7th, 2023, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Martin, parents Jack and Bridget and her sister Eileen. Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John, James and Patrick, daughters Joan and Mary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother John, sisters Bridie McEnery and Sr. Mary Ellen (The Irish Sisters of Charity Order), daughters-in-law Eileen, Angela and Katrina, sons-in-law Pat and Tom, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please.
