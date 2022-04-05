Noreen Nolan (née O'Brien), Murhur,Moyvane and late of Trieneragh, Duagh. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 pm, to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Noreen being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family Information:- Suddenly, on April 4th, 2022, at her home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband P.J, son John and his partner Tara, daughter Eileen and her husband John Horan, grandchildren L.J and Dawn, extended family, neighbours and friends.