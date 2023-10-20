Noreen Lynch née O’Connor ‘The Butchers’ East End Cahersiveen and Chapeltown, Valentia. Died peacefully at home after a long illness on Thursday, 19th October, surrounded by her beloved family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, daughters Priscilla and Ashling, sons David, Patrick, Cyril and Laurence, sons in law, partners, grandchildren, brothers and sister, and other relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, V23 NN59, on Saturday, October 21st, from 5pm-7pm, and at home in Chapeltown, Valentia, V23 VF22, on Sunday, 22nd October, from 4pm-7pm.

Advertisement

Requiem mass will take place at 11am on Monday, 23rd October, in the Church of St Dorarca and St Teresa Chapeltown, Valentia Island, V23 RC93. Mass to also be streamed online at: https://www.churchservices.tv/valentiaknightstown. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery, Valentia.