Noreen Keane née Mc Kennedy.

Noreen Keane née McKennedy of Lioscarrig Drive, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly Toehead, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net . Followed by Private Cremation.

House Private Please.

Family information Beloved wife of Mike and dearest mother of Colin, Deirdre and Barry.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers John, Joe, Mike and Tony, son-in-law Cian, daughter-in-law Natalie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.